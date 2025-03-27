CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Posts Earnings Results

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.63 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income had a net margin of 68.67% and a return on equity of 6.63%.
Shares of CYN traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 188.50 ($2.43). 3,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,717. The stock has a market cap of £118.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.00. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a 1-year low of GBX 164.01 ($2.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 207 ($2.67). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.08.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s previous dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Trust plc (LSE: CYN) actively invests in global energy and mining companies, with a focus on total return. It also pays a regular quarterly dividend. The flexible mandate allows the Company to shift its portfolio weighting between energy and mining, with the aim of maximising returns depending on the point in the cycle, whilst providing relative value opportunities.
