Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Given New $4.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KOS. Benchmark lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.27.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.33. 2,925,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,679,926. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $397.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.60 million. Analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kosmos Energy

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 10,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $32,304.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 299,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,433.76. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 56,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $177,799.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,711,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,129.60. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,970 shares of company stock worth $1,572,386. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 32,627,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906,210 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,556,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,438 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,141,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,990 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,499 shares during the period. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 17,147,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707,707 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.