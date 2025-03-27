Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $485.89 and last traded at $485.57. Approximately 12,129,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 34,805,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $484.38.
The company has a market cap of $305.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.83.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
