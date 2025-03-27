Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Trading 5.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.27 and last traded at $61.63. 585,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,870,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.64.
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.70 million, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.32.
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1476 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares
The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.
