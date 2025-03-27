BIT Capital GmbH Sells 22,922 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

BIT Capital GmbH reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,922 shares during the quarter. BIT Capital GmbH’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 153.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $73,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $173.57 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $125.78 and a 52 week high of $226.40. The company has a market capitalization of $900.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

