Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

BKZHF stock remained flat at $45.48 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48. Santander Bank Polska has a 52-week low of $45.48 and a 52-week high of $48.04.

Santander Bank Polska SA provides various banking products and services for individuals, small or medium-sized enterprises, corporate clients, and public sector institutions. It offers personal account, deposits and currencies, internet and mobile banking, and mobile contactless payments, and credit solutions.

