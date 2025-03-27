Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Santander Bank Polska Price Performance
BKZHF stock remained flat at $45.48 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48. Santander Bank Polska has a 52-week low of $45.48 and a 52-week high of $48.04.
Santander Bank Polska Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Santander Bank Polska
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What is Put Option Volume?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Santander Bank Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Bank Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.