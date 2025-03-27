Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Expands By 166.7%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BDO Unibank Price Performance

BDOUY traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,322. BDO Unibank has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $30.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37.

BDO Unibank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1728 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.17.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

