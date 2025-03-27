Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,251,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,169 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $210,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 40,531 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 40,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,936,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 28,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $74.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $154.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average of $71.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

