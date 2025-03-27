Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Update

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the February 28th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 831,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Carlsberg A/S Trading Down 0.7 %

CABGY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.06. 29,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $29.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Carlsberg A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.7593 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CABGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.