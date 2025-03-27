Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,466,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,279 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $196,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 277,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 62,602 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,711,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,531,000 after purchasing an additional 29,480 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE BMY opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.15. The company has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

