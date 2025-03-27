29,300 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Sava Infond d.o.o.

Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $512.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.49 and its 200-day moving average is $113.64. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.15.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

