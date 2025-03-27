Insider Buying: Mithril Resources Limited (ASX:MTH) Insider Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Mithril Resources Limited (ASX:MTH – Get Free Report) insider David Toyoda purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,490.00 ($7,226.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.90.

Mithril Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Mexico and Australia. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, and nickel deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Copalquin Gold Silver project covering an area of 70 square kilometres located in the Durango State, Mexico.

