3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL) Insider Buys A$49,570.31 in Stock

3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL – Get Free Report) insider Craig Coleman purchased 67,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.73 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,570.31 ($31,176.29).
Craig Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 14th, Craig Coleman purchased 212,281 shares of 3P Learning stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.68 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$144,775.64 ($91,053.86).
The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.
3P Learning Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of educational software and e-books to schools and parents of school-aged students. It provides online education, and adaptive and collaborative learning, including mathematics and literacy products. The company offers Mathseeds, Mathletics, Reading Eggs, Brightpath Progress, and Writing Legends programs.
