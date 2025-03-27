UBS Group Boosts DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target to $115.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DTM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $110.00 price objective on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

DTM stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $97.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,034. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $114.50.

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,718.76. This represents a 2.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,170 shares of company stock worth $103,357. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,553,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,363,000 after purchasing an additional 359,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,757,000 after buying an additional 202,447 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,831,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,569,000 after buying an additional 147,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,948,000 after buying an additional 386,670 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 2,783.1% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,631,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,705 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

