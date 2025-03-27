Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Cut to $3.25 by Analysts at UBS Group

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $5.50 to $3.25 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 33.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Shares of WOOF traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $3.27. 18,281,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,995. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth about $865,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,747,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 328.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,761,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 1,349,728 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 170.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,521,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 959,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth $728,000.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.