UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 4,793 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $30,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $509.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $181.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.41, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $559.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.42. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

In other news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,033.06. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Erste Group Bank cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

