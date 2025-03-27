Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Buys 58,914 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,914 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. B&L Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research stock opened at $76.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

