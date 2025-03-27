Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Short Interest Up 179.2% in March

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, an increase of 179.2% from the February 28th total of 48,100 shares. Currently, 27.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 425,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Jeffs’ Brands Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:JFBR traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.29. 33,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,596. Jeffs’ Brands has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69.
About Jeffs’ Brands
