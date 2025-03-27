Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBINN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,374. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

