Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 575,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 524,835 shares.The stock last traded at $50.09 and had previously closed at $50.08.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.16.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,698,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,241,000 after buying an additional 297,335 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,576,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,092,000 after purchasing an additional 170,124 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,405,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 838,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,039,000 after buying an additional 66,740 shares during the period.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

