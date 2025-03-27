Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 575,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 524,835 shares.The stock last traded at $50.09 and had previously closed at $50.08.
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.16.
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF
About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF
The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
