Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD) Grows By 159.2%

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,500 shares, a growth of 159.2% from the February 28th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,898,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,742,000.

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ NVD traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $32.08. 3,473,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,219. GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $171.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $85.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.49 and a beta of -4.30.

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

