Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Releases Earnings Results

Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Real Estate Investors had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 106.92%.
Real Estate Investors Price Performance
Shares of RLE traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 30 ($0.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,077,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,979. Real Estate Investors has a 52-week low of GBX 28 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 37.80 ($0.49). The company has a market cap of £52.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.07.
Real Estate Investors Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.49%.
About Real Estate Investors
Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.
