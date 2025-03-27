BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.27. 21,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 159,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BitFuFu in a report on Wednesday.

BitFuFu Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. BitFuFu had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $99.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that BitFuFu Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BitFuFu

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospect Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BitFuFu during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in BitFuFu by 14.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BitFuFu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of BitFuFu in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BitFuFu during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 37.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BitFuFu Company Profile

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

See Also

