Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Price Down 9.1% – What’s Next?

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.72. Approximately 240,936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,289,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADNT. Bank of America lowered Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,629,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after acquiring an additional 803,961 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,395,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 2,039.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after buying an additional 581,779 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 816,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after buying an additional 449,272 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 9.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,197,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,298,000 after purchasing an additional 442,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

