Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Down 5.2% – What’s Next?

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $13.89. Approximately 455,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,531,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Dana Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.42.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -102.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in Dana by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 54,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 829.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dana by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 936,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Dana by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,832,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

