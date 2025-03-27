Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Posts Earnings Results

Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 5.40 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Triple Point Social Housing REIT had a net margin of 62.91% and a return on equity of 5.77%.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SOHO stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 62.80 ($0.81). The company had a trading volume of 2,069,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,135. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.87. The company has a market capitalization of £250.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.30. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 54.50 ($0.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 67 ($0.86).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile

Social Housing REIT seeks to address the ongoing housing crisis by investing in the UK social housing sector, providing sustainable high-quality homes which have been adapted for vulnerable adults with long-term care and support needs including mental health issues, learning disabilities, or physical and sensory impairment.

We believe our residents deserve a home that offers greater independence than institutional accommodation, at the same time as meeting their specialist care needs.

