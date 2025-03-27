Xaar (LON:XAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Xaar (LON:XAR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Xaar had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 5.32%.

Shares of XAR stock traded up GBX 4.38 ($0.06) on Thursday, hitting GBX 72.38 ($0.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,543. Xaar has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.60 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150.50 ($1.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 81.52. The company has a market capitalization of £57.30 million, a PE ratio of -16.46, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, insider Paul James bought 14,841 shares of Xaar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £9,943.47 ($12,802.20). Insiders own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through four segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, Digital Imaging, and Ink Supply Systems segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; electronic products; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 1000, and 2001+ head personality card.

