Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,555 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $74.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Fox Advisors cut Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

