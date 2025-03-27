Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Digitalbox (LON:DBOX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (5.60) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Digitalbox had a negative net margin of 203.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.28%.

DBOX traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4.50 ($0.06). 329,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,967. Digitalbox has a 1-year low of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 14.23 and a quick ratio of 8.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.34.

Based in Bath, UK, Digitalbox is a ‘pure-play’ digital media business with the aim of profitable publishing at scale on mobile platforms.

Digitalbox operates the following trading brands, “Entertainment Daily”, “The Daily Mash”, “The Tab”, and “The Poke”. Entertainment Daily produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz and celebrity news.

