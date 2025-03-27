Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 509,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $42,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 602.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1,096.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $92.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.54 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.96.

View Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.