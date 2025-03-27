Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ferrellgas Partners Trading Down 4.9 %

Ferrellgas Partners stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051. Ferrellgas Partners has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.99.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

