Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Ferrellgas Partners Trading Down 4.9 %
Ferrellgas Partners stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051. Ferrellgas Partners has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.99.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile
