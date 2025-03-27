Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.
Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GASNF remained flat at $27.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $27.15.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Naturgy Energy Group
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- How China’s Recovery Could Boost These 3 Platinum Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.