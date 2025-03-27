Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNF remained flat at $27.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

