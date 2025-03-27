Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 20.70 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kingfisher had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.

Kingfisher Trading Down 0.9 %

Kingfisher stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 242.30 ($3.12). 5,330,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,429,039. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 251.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 270.47. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of GBX 227.20 ($2.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 333.50 ($4.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Kingfisher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a GBX 19.72 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is 63.94%.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 2,000 stores, supported by a team of over 78,000 colleagues. We operate in eight countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçta?. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

