FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 281.5% from the February 28th total of 16,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,562,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FuelPositive Stock Performance

Shares of FuelPositive stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 193,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,798. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FuelPositive has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

Get FuelPositive alerts:

FuelPositive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

FuelPositive Corporation, a technology company, provides clean energy solutions in Canada. The company's clean technology solutions include green ammonia (NH3) for use in various industries and applications. Its flagship product is a green ammonia production system that takes air, water, and electricity to produce a non-polluting chemical for various applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying and internal combustion engines, a solution for grid storage, and an alternative for fuel cells.

Receive News & Ratings for FuelPositive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelPositive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.