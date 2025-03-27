Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 4,101 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 468,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 0.7% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $244,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,938,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,988,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 79.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.1 %

ISRG stock opened at $509.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $559.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.17 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. CICC Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,033.06. The trade was a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.