Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.85 million.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRDN traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.04. 31,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,946. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $25.74.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

