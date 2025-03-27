Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. Verint Systems had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Verint Systems updated its FY26 guidance to $2.93 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 2.930-2.930 EPS.

Verint Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $2.49 on Thursday, reaching $19.13. 1,341,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,609. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

About Verint Systems

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.