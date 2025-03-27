The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,190,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,328 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $264,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $119.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $134.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

