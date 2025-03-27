Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 314 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.18 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average of $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

