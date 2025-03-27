SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA) Short Interest Down 91.2% in March

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.85. 413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,061. SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $62.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.98.

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $2.9967 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

About SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF

The SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (DYTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active fund-of-funds, a non-transparent ETF that seeks capital appreciation by investing in global equity securities while attempting to reduce risk by tactically changing exposure to other asset classes.

