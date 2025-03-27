WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 86.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 262.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $127,678.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,845.33. This trade represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at $560,103.60. The trade was a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,269 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $102.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $151.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $66.80 and a one year high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

