Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 13,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Creative Realities Price Performance

CREX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,013. Creative Realities has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $20.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 3.39.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Creative Realities had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Creative Realities will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Creative Realities in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Creative Realities

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Realities

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Creative Realities by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Creative Realities by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Creative Realities by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Realities

(Get Free Report)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.