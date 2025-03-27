W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Posts Earnings Results

W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.65 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. W.A.G payment solutions had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%.
W.A.G payment solutions Stock Performance
Shares of W.A.G payment solutions stock opened at GBX 59.89 ($0.77) on Thursday. W.A.G payment solutions has a 52 week low of GBX 57 ($0.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 88 ($1.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £497.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 76.27.
W.A.G payment solutions Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.
W.A.G payment solutions Company Profile
Eurowag was founded in 1995 and is a leading technology company and an important partner to Europe’s commercial road transport industry, with a purpose to make it clean, fair and efficient.
Eurowag enables trucking companies to successfully transition to a low carbon, digital future by harnessing all mission critical data, insights and payment and financing transactions into a single ecosystem and connects their operations seamless before a journey, on the road and postdelivery.
Please visit our website https://investors.eurowag.com for more information.
