Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.41, but opened at $3.29. Evotec shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 4,840 shares.

Evotec Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evotec

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Evotec by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,634,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 602,858 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Evotec by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 229,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Evotec by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

