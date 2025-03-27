Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 4,829 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,203,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,921,367,000 after purchasing an additional 754,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,731,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,509,155,000 after buying an additional 520,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,732,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,792,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $782,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,002,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,204,000 after acquiring an additional 134,647 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT opened at $88.17 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.04.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $792,038.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,330.28. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.07.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

