EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Short Interest Update

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the February 28th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EVgo Stock Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ EVGOW traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,746. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. EVgo has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its position in EVgo by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,819,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 402,331 shares in the last quarter.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

