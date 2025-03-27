Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.27, but opened at $6.96. Coursera shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 179,520 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COUR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Get Coursera alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Coursera

Coursera Stock Down 4.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $46,363.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,211.38. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coursera by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,147,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,251,000 after purchasing an additional 440,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,401,000 after buying an additional 63,549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,922,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,214,000 after buying an additional 199,050 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Coursera by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,690,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after acquiring an additional 172,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,010,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.