Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.05, but opened at $7.80. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 908,168 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBM. StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.007 dividend. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9,877.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

