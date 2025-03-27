Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Posts Earnings Results

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 8.18 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Michelmersh Brick had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Michelmersh Brick Stock Down 1.0 %

MBH opened at GBX 98 ($1.26) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £90.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.01. Michelmersh Brick has a 12 month low of GBX 92 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 111.65 ($1.44). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Michelmersh Brick Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MBH. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.19) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Michelmersh Brick from GBX 170 ($2.19) to GBX 160 ($2.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About Michelmersh Brick

Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC is a business with seven market leading brands: Blockleys, Carlton, Charnwood, Freshfield Lane, Michelmersh, Hathern Terra Cotta and Floren. These divisions operate within a fully integrated business combining the manufacture of clay bricks and pavers. The Group also includes a landfill operator, New Acres Limited, and seeks to develop future landfill and development opportunities on ancillary land assets.

Established in 1997 the Company has grown through acquisition and organic growth into a profitable and asset rich business, producing over 120 million clay bricks and pavers per annum.

Featured Stories

