Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $23.26 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 373,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,308 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 0.5% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $23,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.8 %

KO stock opened at $70.02 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $301.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KO

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,344,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 25,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,806,547.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,745.02. This trade represents a 32.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,263,071. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.